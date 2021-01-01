1516 Inch Laptop Sleeve Waterproof Shockproof Case Notebook Bag Compatible with MacBook Pro 1615 Surface Laptop 15 Surface Book 2 15 Chromebook.

Best Quality Guranteed. High Quailty MaterailtThe soft flannelette layer, ultra thick Shockproof Sponge and Waterproof Polyester fabric protect your laptop from water, rain drop and daily damage. Compact DesigntWith a hand strap on the side and the lightweight design, it's easy to carry this sleeve to work, travle or other activities. Multi-StoragetTotally three pockets, provide an enough space to keep laptop, documents, pad and other accessories in a same time. Dimensionst Exterior: 16.1' x 11.8' x 1.2' & Interior: 15.2' x 10.8' x 1'. Compatible with: MacBook Pro 16' / MacBook Pro 15' / Surface Laptop 3 15' / Surface Book 2 15' / Ultrabook / Chromebook / Dell / HP / Lenovo / Asus / Acer and etc. What You Get 1 x laptop sleeve. Please be noted: This laptop sleeve for 15-16 inch computer is offered with 1-year manufacture warranty.