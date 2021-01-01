15154 Inch Laptop Sleeve MacBook Sleeve Carrying Case for 2019 MacBook Pro 16 Inch 15 Inch MacBook Pro 20152019 and Dell XPS 15 Dark Grey

Best Quality Guranteed. Slim and Portable: Product dimensions: 39.7x 28x 0.6 cm(15.6x 11x 0.2 in). Fit for laptops and ultrabooks with a 15-15.6 inch display. Slim and portable to be carried and placed inside a briefcase, messenger or backpack. Comprehensive Compatibility: Perfectly designed for 2019 MacBook Pro 16 Inch, 15 inch MacBook Pro(A1990 A1707 A1398 A1417), it is also compatible with Dell XPS 15, Dell Inspiron 7000 Pro 15.6, HP ENVY X360 15-CN0005TX, HP Pavilion 15 inch Series, Asus Vivobook S 15.6 inch. Premium felt exterior, soft suede interior for better protection against scratches and bumps. The stylish elastic band and flap keeps the laptop secure and allows for easy and convenient access. Laptop sleeve with a main compartment, a smaller compartment and 2 back pockets. The smaller front compartment is used for tablets, magazines, e-book readers, two back pockets for cellphones, earphones, wallets