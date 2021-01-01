150W Car Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter with 31A Dual USB Car AdapterRed

Fits for multi devices: with 1 AC 110V outlet for charging laptop, game console, Kindle, TV, DVD players, Christmas lights, breast pump, 2 USB charging ports (2.1a & 1a) great for fast charging iPad, smartphone and other electronic devices Ultra Compact and lightweight: only 3.2 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches, with aluminum shell design, only 8 oz+. space-saving and easy to carry anywhere with you Travel kit: It is convenient for you to plug directly a car on the road, campsites, remote job sites or anywhere that power is needed with cigarette lighter plug Multi protection: built-in cooling fan, full protection and auto-shutdown keep your appliance and car From overheating, overloading, low load, short circuit, low voltage and over voltage What you get: 150W car power inverter, user manual, 18 months warranty and 100% customer service