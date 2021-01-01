150Mbps USB WiFi Adapter Wireless Network Card Adapter WiFi Dongle for Desktop Laptop PC Windows 10 8 7 MAC OS Raspberry Pi Pi2

Best Quality Guranteed. Wireless Standards: IEEE 802.11n/g/b. Ralink 5370 Chipset, 2.4GHz Enhanced 150Mbps Wireless data transmission rate, wide range and ultra speed. Wide Compatibility: Perfect for Raspberry Pi/Pi2/3/ Pi Zero W. Work with PC Laptop Desktop, support Windows 10/8.1/8/7/XP/Vista, Mac OS, Linux. Besides, this adapter also work with Mag 250/ 254/ 255/ 270/ 275 IPTV Set-Top Box. Internal Antenna & Save Space: The internal omni-directional antenna for increased coverage and stability, easy to carry and no space occupation with mini size. Warm Tips: 1) Plug-and-Play for Windows 10 and Raspberry Pi / Mag Box devices, No drivers required. 2) For others Devices/OS that is not support plug-and-play, please install the driver first. Powerful Warranty: Free 18 months warranty and lifelong time technial support. Driver CD included, You could also download driver from this link 'goo. gl/XNM2c1'