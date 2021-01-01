Hinkley Lighting 15062 Terrace 120v 6.5w 16.5" Wide LED Outdoor Accent / Sign Light with Rotatable Head Bronze Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting

Hinkley Lighting 15062 Terrace 120v 6.5w 16.5" Wide LED Outdoor Accent / Sign Light with Rotatable Head Terrace sign lights are engineered with cutting-edge SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, which produce light that closely matches that of natural sunlight. This innovative technology ensures that any artwork or signage that is being illuminated will appear just as vibrant at night as during the day. Features The linear head rotates 360 degrees for precise adjustments to achieve any lighting application Constructed from aluminum Integrated LED lighting Dimmable with CL type dimmer Includes: (1) 6" and (1) 12" downrod Intended for outdoor use Rated for wet locations Covered under a 10 Year Limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 7-3/4" Width: 16-1/2" Extension: 7-3/4" Depth: 1-1/4" Product Weight: 18.5 lbs Electrical Specifications (2) 6.5w Integrated LED light sources: Voltage: 120v Lumens: 1,200 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 95 CRI LED lifespan: 60,000 hours Incandescent Equivalence: 2 x 60w Warranty Materials and Workmanship: 5 years Integrated LED Components Residential: 10 years Commercial / Hospitality: 3 years Accent Lights Bronze