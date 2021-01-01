Superior 1500 Series 100% Brushed Microfiber 3-piece King/California King Duvet Cover Set Stripe, Mocha - Super Soft and Wrinkle Resistant

SUBTLE SOFTNESS. Made of the finest 100% Brushed Microfiber for softness and easy care. PERFECT FIT. This 3 Piece King/California King Duvet Cover Set Includes: One Duvet Cover 106" x 92", and Two Pillow Shams 20" x 36" each CLEAN DESIGN. Duvet cover is closed by clear and hidden buttons. CLASSIC STYLE. The variety of vibrant colors are available in various sizes, featuring a lustrous sheen from the sateen stripes. Complete your bedroom décor with the coordinating Pillowcases, Sheets, and Bed skirt for a plush, put together look. EASE OF CARE. These beautiful duvet cover sets are colorfast and machine washable. For drying, tumble dry low and remove them promptly from dryer. Always follow care label instructions for best results.