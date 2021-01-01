1500 Joules Surge Protector with Wireless Charger 8Outlet Power Strip Tower with 40W 6Port USB Charging Station6 Feet Extension CordETL Listed

New Release USB Power Strip with an Extra Bonus: Built-in WIRELESS CHARGER(5V/1A) on the top of the power strip, compatible with all devices which apply with Qi standard 8 AC Outlets Surge Protector(1500J) and 6-port USB Power Strip with 6-foot heavy-duty power cord(14AWG),protecting your TV, computer, router, laptop, printer, modem, speaker and other valuable devices against surges and spikes 6 Smart USB charging ports with individual lights on two sides, USB Power Strip can intelligently detect your devices to deliver its safest maximum charge speed up to 2.4A per port,40W/8A total (No compatibility problem ) Two independent switches for energy saving, unique photosensitive USB LED indicator make this USB power strip convenient to use especially at night. Built-in SAFETY DOOR to protect kids from unexpected electric shock Exclusive Vertical Desktop Design, USB Power Strip is a SPACE SAVER and ideal for charging multiple devices