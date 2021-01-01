Broan 1500 CFM 42" Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ Heat Sentry� & a Single or Dual Blower Options - E64E42SS

Broan E64E42 600 - 1500 CFM 42 Inch Wide Stainless Steel Under Cabinet Range Hood with Heat Sentry and a Single or Dual Blower Options from the Premium Collection Features:Blower options up to 1500 CFM are available to help quickly clear your kitchen of residual heat and unwanted air pollution.Easy to clean stainless steel baffle filters trap and remove unwanted contaminants such as grease and food residue.Bathe your cook top in the warm glow of 3 halogen bulbs (bulbs not included).Intuitive variable speed turn knob controls provide for unparalleled mastery of your kitchen environment.Beautiful and stylish stainless steel construction.Home Ventilating Institute (HVI) certified.Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed.Product Technologies:Heat Sentry™: This hood is equipped with Heat Sentry™ technology which automatically powers on your hood when sufficient heat is detected from your cooktop, leaving your hands free and your kitchen air clean.Variable Speed Control with Memory: This hood has an advanced feature that remembers your fan speed setting until the next time you power on your hood, allowing you to concentrate on more important things, like dinner.Halogen Lighting: Light your kitchen workspace with brilliant halogen light. This hood is equipped with halogen lights with two levels of intensity.Specifications:CFM: 1500Width: 42"Depth: 22"Height: 10"Height Above Cooktop: 24"Voltage: 120Blower Speeds: VariableDucting: 10" RoundMotor Type: Single Centrifugal or Dual CentrifugalProduct Variations:E64E30: 30" WideE64E36: 36" WideE64E42 (This Model): 42" WideE64E48: 48" Wide Under Cabinet Range Hoods Stainless Steel