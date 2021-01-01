150-Watt Equivalent ST64 E26 Edison LED Light Bulb In Warm White E26/Meduim (Standard) Base

ST64 Edison LED bulbs produce 1800 Lumens full brightness at warm white glow 2700K with wide 330°beam angle, adding a vintage taste to your interior or exterior house and providing you a glare-free soft light for added comfort. Our 15-Watt power-saving LED bulbs is a wallet-friendly alternative to 150-Watt traditional light bulbs. 1-set includes 4-packs of high-quality bulbs that has long-lifespan of 30000-hours for each, meeting your needs of lighting in multiple room spaces and reducing the frequency of purchase. Standard E26 medium base bulb makes it versatile for daily or ambient lighting in pendant lights, chandelier, floor lamp, wall sconces or any other light fixtures in your living room, bedroom, dining room and more.