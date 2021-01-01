Feit Electric 150-Watt Equivalent PAR38 Dimmable ENERGY STAR Flood LED Light Bulb, Bright White (8-Pack)

The Feit Electric Enhance product line features our highest quality energy efficient light. This bright white PAR38 adjustable reflector LED light bulb produces a similar light output but uses less energy than a standard 150-Watt incandescent light bulb. This higher performance bulb also has a high (CRI) of 90 plus so colors appear more realistic and vibrant. Rated to last an average life of 25,000-hour/22.8-years, the bulb lasts up to 25 times longer than the equivalent incandescent light saving you time and money. The high performance versatile PAR38 LED warm white light is fully dimmable and suitable for indoor and outdoor use making it an ideal replacement light for outdoor security lighting, recess and track lighting applications.