150 Piece Rose Gold Dinnerware Set, Elegant Lace Disposable Plastic Plate Include: 25 Dinner Plates, 25 Dessert Plates, 25 Forks, 25 Knives, 25 Spoons

Product descriptionColor:Rose GoldThis Rose Gold Lace Plastic Plates Set Guest Dinnerware Set Includes：6 types of products and 150 pieces, Serves 25 guests!✓25 dinner plates 10.25”✓25 dessert or salad plates 7.5”✓25 Rose Gold Plastic Forks✓25 Rose Gold Plastic Spoons✓25 Rose Gold Plastic knives✓25 Rose Gold Rim Plastic Cups 255ml/9ozABOUT USJOLLY CHEF specializes in disposable tableware products. Our main products include cups, plastic plates,plastic forks, knives, spoons, hand towels, jelly shot syringes and more. Our production plants are recognized for their quality, originality, and style.Believe and choose JOLLY CHEF to make your party more eye-catching and impressive.TO SAVE TIME AND EFFORTSave clean up time by throwing the plastic dinner plates out after use, while still enjoying the elegant decorative.Set aside more time for you to spend with family and friends.Perfect for Halloween ,Christmas, Thanksgiving partiesGREAT GIFTElegant appearance. Suitable for daily life, also as gifts for families, relatives, and friends.Make daily life easier and pleasure, enhance each other's friendships and affections.NOTE & TIPS:Don't use a microwave oven. If you want to continue to use them, wash them with your hands and dry them after use, stored in a dry place.The edges of the plates are cut out. It is not recommended to wash them in the dishwasher. Hand washing is recommended to better protect the plates.Thank you for choosing JOLLY CHEF. Enjoy a healthy & happy life with gold plastic dinnerware!