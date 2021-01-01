From design house
Design House 150-in L x 1-in H Extendable Polished Chrome Metal Closet Rod with Hardware | 206078
The Design House chrome finished closet rod is adjustable from 96-150 inches, and fits most standard closets. Easy to install with mounting plates on both ends (mounting hardware included). A great solution for hanging clothes in your closet for storage and organization. The Design House closet rod comes with a 1-year limited warranty.