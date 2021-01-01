Gilbert & Bennett 150 ft. Bird Motif Hose Holder, Brown

Gilbert & Bennett hose holders are the perfect solution for housing garden hoses in a decorative fashion. The hose holders hold up to 150 ft. of garden hose, with convenient drain holes situated at the base of the holder. Each holder has a fresh copper finish treated with green patina. The matching lid helps keep out rain and debris. It is recommended to store your hose holder in a sheltered space during the winter months to ensure season after season use. Color: Brown.