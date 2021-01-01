From heath zenith
Heath Zenith 150 Degree Polished Brass Traditional Coach Wall Lantern Sconce with Clear Beveled Glass
Advertisement
Add bright light to the areas you need it most with this Outdoor Motion Sensing Lantern. Designed with DualBrite technology, it features two levels of lighting. This weather-resistant light detects 150-degree motion up to 30 ft. away. Its polished brass metal construction with clear beveled glass pairs with a range of landscapes. Uses one standard 100-watt incandescent bulb (not included) and is UL listed.