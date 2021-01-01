From national tree company
15" Pink Pre-Lit Contemporary Heart Hanging Decor - Red LED Lights
Delight is, decorating our dwelling elegantly before stepping into the holiday season! This lighted decor, showcasing an adorable heart design, aids you in creating a captivating display. Let the festive ambiance in your home reach the highest level!. Product Features: Features a glittered bright pink heart shaped hanging decor. Pre-lit 35 red LED lights that make this decoration sparkle and shine. Includes hanging loop to hang the decor anywhere. Perfect gift for Valentine's day. Recommended for both indoor and covered outdoor use. Dimensions: 15" high x 15" wide. Material(s): metal