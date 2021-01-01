From duck river textile

Duck River Textile 15-in Blue Polyester Room Darkening Standard Lined Rod Pocket Curtain Panel Pair | GAKBL=12 /12131

$14.99
In stock
Description

Bring a fresh fashionable and elegant look to any room with this small kitchen window curtain featuring a fresh stunning Floral design They will provide you the necessary privacy and allow just the right amount of light into any room Each curtain made of jacquard fabric Perfect for a kitchen laundry room or guest bathroom Duck River Textile 15-in Blue Polyester Room Darkening Standard Lined Rod Pocket Curtain Panel Pair | GAKBL=12 /12131

