15 Pair Shoe Rack

This shoe rack is a great addition for nearly any home as simple home storage furniture. 5-Layer storage racks particularly for shoes and boots, but they also can be used as a storage shelf or plant rack. Make the most of the vertical and allows the storage shelf to be integrated into the entryway, bedroom, balcony, closet in a compact way. This stand organizer has 8 additional hangers on both sides to help you avoid piling shoes in a messy and adds extra storage space. There are extra slats in the middle of per shelves to increase overall weight capacity, which is up to 180lbs. Blend function and simple design to add a new storage option to any room.