From vpg/specialty & commodities
15 Laptop Bag Case Sleeve142 154 156 Notebook Messenger Shoulder Holder
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 100% brand new, made of high quality diving material. Soft NEOPRENE Durable material, Zipper Closure with External Pocket for Mouse, Adapter, USB etc, Outside Soft Handle and adjustable Shoulder Strap for Easy Carrying. Light and comfortable, Double zipper design, Waterproof breathable, soft and flexible feel good. Can be repeated cleaning, easy to dry, Never Fade Stylish & fashional Art Image design, fashion your life