Holiday Time 15 inch LED Silver Star Tree Topper

The Holiday Time LED Silver Star Tree Topper is the perfect finishing touch for your Christmas tree this holiday season. This elegant 15" tree topper is on the black wire and has 60 LED cool white lights with 8 functions for the perfect lighting effect for every occasion and mood. Energy-saving LED bulbs remain cool to the touch and will light your tree topper for years to come. Recommended for indoor use only, this tree topper comes with a UL listed AC adapter. Please read all cautions carefully to reduce the risk of fire and electrical shock. All cautions and directions are listed on the directions/safety sheet located inside the package.