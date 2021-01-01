Design Craft MIllworks 15 in. x 75 in. Natural Cedar Baton Spaced Shutters Pair

Design Craft Millworks wood shutters are handcrafted with high quality Western Red Cedar. Cedar has long been recognized as the best material for exterior applications because of its natural resistance to decay and insects. Our exterior wooden shutters are truly unique and can be ordered with a style that can compliment any home. Adorning your home with Design Craft shutters is an easy and affordable way to improve curb appeal and enhance beauty of your home. Each shutter is handcrafted in the USA by skilled craftsmen with rough planed surface texture. Our shutters can be stained or painted to match your home and/or quickly sanded smooth for a more polished look. Orders are custom built and ship within 7 days. Design Craft shutters can also be adapted for a variety of indoor uses.