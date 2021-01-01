Make the most of any space with the iDesign + The Spruce drawer organizer tray. This longer-length tray provides better storage for all your larger items. The see-through sides and open-top help you keep an eye on what's inside, while the four non-skid feet prevent the tray from sliding when in use. Want to customize your storage? This modular organizer easily pairs with other trays in the Linus collection (sold separately). Use it in the kitchen, the bedroom, the office, or anywhere else that needs rearranging. This tray's functional versatility, coupled with a sleek and modern design, will help it blend into any decor. It's easily cleaned with soap and water. Made with durable plastic. And measures at a compact 6\" x 15\" x 2\". This tray, with some help from iDesign + The Spruce, will let you live simply, every day. iDesign + The Spruce 15-in x 6-in Plastic Silverware Insert Drawer Organizer in Clear | 52665CT