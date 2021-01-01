From ply gem
Ply Gem 15 in. x 39 in. Polypropylene 4-Board Closed Board and Batten Shutters Pair in Peppercorn
Advertisement
From countryside to cottage to craftsman, Board and Batten shutters from Ply Gem add rustic charm to a variety of home styles. They come in 3-board open and 4-board closed styles, as well as a wide variety of standard heights and widths to fit virtually any window. Unique to Ply Gem, the Board and Batten shutters feature an innovative hidden fastener, providing visual appeal with a special batten that slides to hide the screws. Color: Peppercorn.