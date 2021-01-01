Urethane gable vents shine when it comes to looking like a real wood product without all the maintenance that can come with wood. They are molded from beautiful designs, like wood products, and come to you factory primed and ready for your paint. The functional option will offer better airflow, however, urethane vents offer the least amount of airflow. Highly recommended for decorative applications. Ekena Millwork 15-in x 30-in White Rectangle Urethane Gable Vent | GVVE15X30F