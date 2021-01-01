Humble Crew 15 in. x 15 in. x 15 in. Khaki Folding Storage Ottoman Cube with Exterior Multi-Purpose Pocket, Heathered Khaki

Stylish yet functional, the Humble Crew Humble Crew 15 in. x 15 in. x 15 in. Folding Storage Ottoman Cube with Exterior Multi-Purpose Pocket is the ideal storage solution for dorms, RVs, small apartments, living rooms and so much more. Removable cushioned top reveals a large spacious interior storage compartment that is ideal for blankets, linens, magazines, books, remote controls, electronics, toys and much more. Convenient exterior snap pocket keeps essentials within hands reach. Collapsible ottoman folds away for storage in closets or under beds; sets up in seconds for additional seating. Ideal size for use as a comfy padded footrest or stool. Product dims: 14.96 in. x 14.96 in. x 14.96 in. Durable yet lightweight MDF structure supports up to 220 lbs. when used for seating. Color: Heathered Khaki.