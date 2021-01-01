CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan 15 in. x 11 in. Gold Metal Planter (Set of 2)

Add this luxurious set of two boho style gold metal mesh planter to your living space and experience elegance with a carefree vibe. This 100% metal crafted mesh planters features floral cut out design forming the unique appeal of this piece. The lustrous gold finish of the cylindrical mesh complements well with the black finish of its 4 point legs. Place this on any corner of your living space and get that instant green refresh whenever you need it. The use of a plant and soil bag is advised or the use of plants with an aerial root system to refrain from using soil, there are drainage holes. This item ships in one carton.