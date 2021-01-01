The Better Chef 2-Tier Chrome Plated Dish rack is made of rust resistant stainless steel with an attractive chrome finish. The silicone feet protectors will keep the rack steady so there will be no wiggles and wobbles bringing your plates crashing down. With the plastic draining tray, your counter will be safe from the drips of the drying dishes, so no wasting paper towels on clean up after you've put your dishes away. The DR-226B even has a mug stand for a few cups and cutlery holder for all your forks, spoons, knives, and kitchen utensils. Perfect for large families, its 23 plate capacity will make sure you're able to complete a full load of dishes in just one go, no more waiting for half to dry and finishing the rest later. Just set your dishes on the rack and let them dry in style! Better Chef 15-in W x 22.5-in L x 10-in H Stainless Steel Dish Rack and Drip Tray in Blue | 849109164M