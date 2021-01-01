Advertisement
Authentic handcrafted Mexican clay pottery that adds beauty and richness to your home dcor. Imagine a wide range of plants, cacti and succulents in this large versatile planter for use indoor or out. The teal adds a soft touch of color in a bohemian or southwest style to porch, patio, poolside or indoors. Includes a drainage hole to help prevent over-watering. We recommend adding surface protection to prevent damage when using this planter indoors. Trendspot 15-in W x 12-in H Teal Terracotta Planter in Green | CR01562N-15B