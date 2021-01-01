The Bostitch N66C-1 Coil Siding Nailer can be used for a variety of applications including wood siding, cedar shake shingles, and fencing. The N66C-1 uses 15Ð wire weld and plastic Inserted coil siding nails. With 500 inch lbs of driving power this tool can 1-1/4\" to 2-1/2\" nails. It has an adjustable depth guide to set nails quickly and conveniently and its lightweight (4.7 lbs) aluminum housing is designed for added durability. The tip has a soft rubber foot to prevent damage to softer woods and it has a tool free adjustable exhaust to conveniently direct exhaust away from the user. This tool comes with a carrying case and Bostitch's exclusive 7 Year Warranty. Bostitch 15-Gauge 15-Degree Pneumatic Framing Nailer Rubber | N66C-1