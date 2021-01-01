Enjoy the heat of the summer by staying cool when you have the Bestway Steel Pro Max Frame Pool Set. This complete above ground pool set includes the pool, filter pump, ladder, and cover. It is easy to set up and thanks to the rust resistant steel frame and heavy duty PVC and polyester 3-ply side walls, you know it'll last for years to come. As easy as it is to setup, taking it down at the end of the season is just as easy. You can rest easy knowing your lawn isn't in danger. The drain valve attaches to a garden hose so you can drain the water away from the pool. Bestway has made it so easy for you to enjoy summer fun with the Steel Pro 15-Foot x 42-Inch Frame Pool Set. Disclaimer: Please review your HOA rules and restrictions before purchasing this product. Not all housing agencies permit private above-ground pools. Bestway 15-ft x 15-ft x 48-in Round Above-Ground Pool Polyester | 88454