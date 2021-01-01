WINSOON 15 ft./180 in. Single Track Bypass Barn Door Hardware Double Doors Kit Heavy-Duty Sliding 1 Track Antique Roller, Black/15ft

WINSOON is the leading manufacturer of sliding barn door hardware. Craftsmanship, excellence and innovation are our primary pursuits. We enjoy the working with raw materials to make them into something extraordinary. Trustful quality and workmanship is what you can expect when you choose WINSOON. We lead the way in sliding barn door hardware and we invite you to create something unique. Smooth rolling, balanced hangers ensure that all wheels carry weight evenly for the smoothest operation. Compared with the previous bypass products, it saves more space and requires less distance from the top of the door to the ceiling. At least 6 in. of space can be installed in your home. Because the wheels are staggered, this will result in an overlap size of about 8 in. to 12 in. If you are installing two 90 in. doors, then your door opening length should be perfect at 168 in. Color: Black/15ft.