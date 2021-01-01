15 Feet 5Pack CAT 5e Ethernet Patch Cable RJ45 Computer Network CordCat5Cat5eCat6 LAN Cable UTP 24AWG+100 Copper Wire for PC Mac Laptop PS3.

Best Quality Guranteed. Patch Cable in AWG 24 +100% Pure Copper, 100% tested durable for family or engineering use Connects a computer to a printer, router, switch box or other network component in a wired Local Area Network (LAN). Share server files, use a network printer, stream audio or videos, link computers through a network switch and more Upload & Download Speed - Support Bandwidth 150MHz & Transmitting data at speeds of up to 1000 Mbps (or 1 Gigabit per second) RJ45 connectors are built with corrosion-resistant gold-plating, provides exceptional transmission performance and low signal losses The package you will receive contains 5pcs 4.575 meters Gray Cat 5e lan cable