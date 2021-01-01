HP 15-dy2021nr-i7 School & Business Laptop (Intel i7-1165G7 4-Core, 32GB RAM, 256GB m.2 SATA SSD, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080), Intel Iris Xe, Wifi.

11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.80GHz Processor (upto 4.7 GHz, 12MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics, . 32GB DDR4 SODIMM; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, Keyboard, . 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz IPS Display; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 41 WHr Battery; Natural Silver Color, . 256GB SATA SSD; 2 USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)