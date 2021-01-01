From hp
HP 15-dy FHD Home & Business Laptop (Intel i5-1135G7 4-Core, 64GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080), Intel Iris Xe, Fingerprint, Wifi.
11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Processor (upto 4.2 GHz, 8MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics, . 64GB DDR4 SODIMM; Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, Fingerprint Security System, Keyboard, . 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz IPS Display; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 41 WHr Battery; Pale Gold Color, . 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD; 2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)