From hp
HP 15-dy 2021 Home and Business Laptop (Intel i5-1135G7 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 4TB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Xe, 15.6' Touch HD (1366x768), WiFi.
Advertisement
This Renewed product is tested and certified to look and work like new, with limited to no signs of wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, and repackaging. The prod? Upgraded? Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. 15.6' HD (1366x768) 60Hz Touchscreen LCD Display; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), Integrated W? Powerful Performance with Intel Core i5-1135G7 Quad Core? 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Processor (upto 4.1 GHz, 8MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics, .High Speed and Multitasking? 16GB DDR4 SODIMM; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 41 WHr Battery; Natural Silver Color, .Enormous Storage? 4TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 2 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Pro-64,