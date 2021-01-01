From hp
Hp 15-Dw2057cl Home And Business Laptop (Intel I5-1035G1 4-Core, 32Gb Ram, 256Gb M.2 Sata Ssd, Intel Uhd, 15.6' Full Hd (1920X1080), Wifi.
Brand: HP Operating System: Windows 10 Home CPU Manufacturer: Intel Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Computer Memory Size: 32 GB Upgraded Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz LED Backlit Display; 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam Powerful Performance with Intel Core i5-1035G1 Quad Core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.00GHz Processor (upto 3.6 GHz, 6MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel UHD 4GB Integrated Graphics High Speed and Multitasking 32GB DDR4 SODIMM; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 41 WHr Battery; Silver Color Authorized Dockztorm Bundle Includes Microsoft 365 Personal 1 Year Subscription for 1 User(Microsoft 365 Personal 12-Month Subscription, 1 person Premium Office apps 1TB OneDrive cloud storage PC/Mac;Annual Subscription;Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android), Dockztorm USB Hub