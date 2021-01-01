Daffodils (botanically called narcissus) are long term perennials and make for great companions to not only other bulbs, but also Annuals, perennials, and all sorts of shrubs. They soften hardscapes, accent most any garden, and are an inexpensive solution to adding color to your garden on nearly any budget. They are relatively pest free, and deer will not eat them. Daffodil classifications become quite technical, as they are divided into 13 divisions according to their flower shape and heritage by the American daffodil society. They do well throughout most of the U.S., as long as there is a discernible winter. Daffodils are ideal for large plantings and naturalizing, making them an exceptional value item and providing years of carefree color. Van Zyverden handles hundreds of varieties of narcissus (daffodils), so sometimes it's difficult to select which varieties to include in a mixture such as this. We handle all these varieties, some of which are standards and others that are very special and unique. We gather overruns and produce a special all-in-one mixture, from an untold number of varieties - a kind of potluck. Fun and full of surprises. As each mixture is guaranteed to be unique, buy several packs to plant en mass, and create that dramatic, bold, curb appeal. Lowe's 15-Count Daffodil Bulbs | 87047