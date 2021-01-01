From leviton
Leviton 15 Amp Office Grade Surge Protected 9-Outlet Power Strip, 2020 Joules, On/Off Switch, 6 Foot Cord, Beige
Advertisement
Leviton's Surge Protection Devices can be used individually or as part of a coordinated application strategy, to protect sensitive electronic equipment, in industrial, commercial and residential locations, from the stress and degradation inflicted by voltage transients. Leviton Surge Protection Devices are compliant with UL 1449 Standards. Leviton's outstanding Surge Protection Devices divert damaging voltage transients or surges, away from electronic equipment. Transients are diverted away from sensitive micro circuitry, providing protection against catastrophic failure, costly downtime and data disruptions.