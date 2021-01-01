Advertisement
120/277 V/AC rating ideal for fluorescent lighting fixtures and a broad variety of applications. Thermoplastic rocker top and bottom are virtually unbreakable. Ultrasonic welding and integrated construction of the strap and body provide superior integrity. Push-in terminals accept #14 AWG solid wire. Stippled ground screw terminal standard. Long broad mounting strap virtually eliminates floating installations. Patented built in wire stripper for #12 and #14 aw wire to speed installation. Tri-combo screws accept slotted, Phillips and Robertson-head tools for installation flexibility. Lighted switches glow in off position. Eaton 15-Amp 3-Way Illuminated Rocker Light Switch, White | 7513W-BX-LW