15 3/8" W 15 3/8" H 1/4" T Medium Edinburg Decorative Fretwork Wood Wall Panels, Red Oak

Genuine wood architectural products have been used in homes and commercial spaces for centuries.Â Nothing delivers richness and warmth like our real wood wall panels. The laser-cut MDF, with a thin wood veneer, features filigree carvings with crisp, detailed cutout work. Our one-of-a kind fretwork panels show off the wood’s natural beauty with unmatched quality and simple installation.Â Make the perfect statement with more than 60 unique designs to choose from in 4 sizes and 2 thicknesses. Available in paint-grade MDF, oak, cherry, alder, walnut, hickory, and birch allowing for great strength and durable usage. The natural wood tones evoke luxury and sophistication in any space. You can leave your design mark with unique and inspiring effects on your walls, cabinetry, ceilings and more. Our easy-to-install wood panels can turn a room into a work of art in no time at all. Our distinctive wood fretwork panels add instant value to your home and stand apart from everything else on the market.