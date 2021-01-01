From herban cowboy
15 156 16 Inch Waterresistant Canvas Fabric Laptop Sleeve With Handle Zipper PocketNotebook Computer CaseUltrabook Tablet Briefcase Carrying.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Suitable for most popular MacBooks / laptops / notebooks / tablet/ Ultrabooks with 15-15.6 inch display. Thickness: 0.25 inch/0.6 cm; Internal Dimensions: 15.4' x 1.2' x 11' / 38.5 cm x 3 cm x 28 cm (L x W x H); External Dimensions: 16.125' x 1.25' x 12.5' / 41 cm x 3.1 cm x 31.5 cm(L x W x H). Compatible with Acer Aspire E1/E5/E15/ Acer Chromebook 15 CB5/ ASUS X551MA//X550/K501/F555/Dell Inspiron i3531/i3543/i3542/i3541/i5547/ i5558/i7559/Lenovo Thinkpad E550/HP Pavilion 15/Samsung ATIV Book 2 NP270E5E/RV510/Toshiba Satellite C55. Outer canvas fabric material with classic style offers a fashionable design and superior protection. Soft thick and plush padded inner protects laptop/ netbook from dust, shocks, bumps, scrapes and scratches, spills. Extra three pockets are convenient to put your mobile phone, notebook, tablet, cards, USB cable, headphone, cable, mouse, book and othe