From herban cowboy

15 156 16 Inch Waterresistant Canvas Fabric Laptop Sleeve With Handle Zipper PocketNotebook Computer CaseUltrabook Tablet Briefcase Carrying.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Suitable for most popular MacBooks / laptops / notebooks / tablet/ Ultrabooks with 15-15.6 inch display. Thickness: 0.25 inch/0.6 cm; Internal Dimensions: 15.4' x 1.2' x 11' / 38.5 cm x 3 cm x 28 cm (L x W x H); External Dimensions: 16.125' x 1.25' x 12.5' / 41 cm x 3.1 cm x 31.5 cm(L x W x H). Compatible with Acer Aspire E1/E5/E15/ Acer Chromebook 15 CB5/ ASUS X551MA//X550/K501/F555/Dell Inspiron i3531/i3543/i3542/i3541/i5547/ i5558/i7559/Lenovo Thinkpad E550/HP Pavilion 15/Samsung ATIV Book 2 NP270E5E/RV510/Toshiba Satellite C55. Outer canvas fabric material with classic style offers a fashionable design and superior protection. Soft thick and plush padded inner protects laptop/ netbook from dust, shocks, bumps, scrapes and scratches, spills. Extra three pockets are convenient to put your mobile phone, notebook, tablet, cards, USB cable, headphone, cable, mouse, book and othe

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com