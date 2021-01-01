14pc Patio Sectional Seating Set with Cushions - Terracotta - TK Classics

With the striking look of a dark wicker weave and pillowy comfort that feels like a spa, the Barbados 14 Piece Outdoor Sectional Seating Group with Cushions is the perfect way to move good times outdoors. The 8-pc. sectional sofa with three cup tables comfortably seats six, while the two club chairs and the ottoman add seating and space. The end table and round cushioned coffee table/ottoman offer space for snacks and drinks. Deep cup holders in the cup table ensure drinks there stay stable to help prevent spills. The handwoven resin wicker is strong enough to stand up to wet weather and UV fading, and this set also features durable, powder coated aluminum frames that are rust-resistant for enjoying your patio furniture in all climates. Thick acrylic back and seat cushions are covered with fade-resistant, water-resistant covers to last beautifully. This set comes with the standard Wheat colored cushion covers already equipped on the cushions. Choosing one of the other 12 color options gives you a secondary set of covers for customized patio style. Seats up to eight people.