Nearly Natural 14in. Poinsettia Artificial Designer Silver Bowl Silk Arrangements, White

Evoke the holiday spirit with this artificial arrangement Boasting silk poinsettia blossoms, designed in Winter White hues and balanced with complementary foliage. Stands 14in. High from a silver designer bowl. Shop with confidence knowing our collections. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. . . Nature. Overall product dimensions: 10 in. W x 10 in. D x 14 in. H; bowl Dimensions: H: 4. 5 in. W: 8. 75 in. D: 8. 75 in. ; measurements are from the bottom of the container to the furthest extended leaf or branches on the arrangement. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Realistic silk blossoms evokes the holiday spirit Makes a great seasonal gift housed in a silver designer bowl recommended for indoor use or a covered, protected outdoor location