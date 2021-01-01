From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 1474/1 Refraction Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shade Etched Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 1474/1 Refraction Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shade Elk Lighting 1474/1 Single Light Mini Pendant from the Refraction CollectionNote: Due to its hand-made nature, each piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and pattern.FeaturesConstructed from metal and glassComes with cream glass shadeIncludes (1) 40 watt G9 Halogen bulb Rod mounted designUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9.0"Width: 7.0"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Type: HalogenBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Etched