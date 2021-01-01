James Martin Vanities 147-V26-3CLW Brookfield 26" Free Standing Single Wood Vanity Set with Quartz Top Bright White Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets

James Martin Vanities 147-V26-3CLW Brookfield 26" Free Standing Single Wood Vanity Set with Quartz Top The Brookfield 26", single sink, Bright White vanity by James Martin Vanities features hand carved accenting filigrees and raised panel doors. Single door cabinet with a shelf for additional storage space. The look is completed with a Polished Classic White top by Silestone and premium solid surface sink(s).Included Components:Covered under James Martin Vanities' 1 year limited warrantyWood vanity cabinet with 1 door and 1 shelfQuartz vanity top with 1 basins and porcelain sinksCabinet Features:Constructed from mdf, plywood, and wood veneer providing a lifetime or durabilityCabinet bottoms, sides, and shelves are constructed from 1/2" (13mm) thick multi-layered plywood with stain-grade wood veneersFree standing installation - vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designSingle door cabinet with interior shelf spaceCabinets are finished inside and out, with a premium undercoat finish for superior moisture and UV resistanceSolid Kiln-Dried grade A hardwoodOptional designer wood backsplash included with cabinetSoft-close door hingesVertical supports and corner brackets reinforce the strength of the cabinet and distributes weight of the countertopCabinet ships with a full back panel to allow for variable plumbing locationsVanity will need to be assembledVanity Top Features:3 cm Polished Classic White top by Silestone is highly stain and scratch resistant with low liquid absorption ratePremium sink(s) specifically made for our 3 cm Silestone countertops, these solid surface sinks are rated for both residential and commercial useRear drain location increases available space under the sinkEquipped with an overflow to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 26" (left to right)Cabinet Height: 35-5/8" (top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 23-1/2" (front to back)Number of Doors: 1Number of Shelves: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 26" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Thickness: 1-3/16"Number of Basins: 1Number of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Single Bright White