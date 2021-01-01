Z-Lite 147-DMO14 Chance 3 Light Chandelier with Matte Opal Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Z-Lite 147-DMO14 Chance 3 Light Chandelier with Matte Opal Glass Shade Simple yet versatile detailing defines this beautiful three light fixture. Finished in bronze and paired with dome mottle opal glass shades, this three light fixture would be equally at home in the game room, or anywhere else in the house needing a touch of timeless charm.72 inches of chain per side is included to ensure the perfect hanging height.Features:Matte Opal Glass Shade72" of Chain Included120" of Cord IncludedSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoChain Length: 72"Chandelier Type: Billiard, LinearCord Length: 120"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoHeight: 13.5" Width: 50"Light Direction: Down LightingMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 3Number of Tiers: 1Product Weight: 20 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: Bowl Bronze