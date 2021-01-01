James Martin Vanities 147-114-50 Brookfield 20-1/2" Free Standing Wood Linen Tower with Clear Glass Door Burnished Mahogany Bathroom Cabinets Linen

James Martin Vanities 147-114-50 Brookfield 20-1/2" Free Standing Wood Linen Tower with Clear Glass Door The Brookfield linen closet collection by James Martin Vanities is truly breathtaking. Featuring a beautiful glass-insert top door and glass side "windows", along with a lower door and drawer, you get the best of both worlds as far as storage and style.James Martin Vanities 147-114-50 Features:Two doors - Top door has glass insert (glass on left and right side of upper cabinet)Lower door is all wood and conceals an interior shelf for additional storageMiddle drawer extends fully with under-mount soft-close glides on drawersDrawer bottoms are lined with James Martin Vanities' signature: brushed aluminum laminateIncludes adjustable height glass shelf in upper cabinetJames Martin Vanities 147-114-50 Specifications:Overall Height: 65" (bottom to top)Overall Width: 20-1/2" (left to right)Overall Depth: 16-1/4" (back to front)Number of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 1Number of Shelves: 2 Burnished Mahogany