Georgia Pacific 14580/01 Envision 1 Ply Tissue 80/1210 Janitorial Supplies Bathroom Supplies Toilet Tissue

Georgia Pacific 14580/01 Envision 1 Ply Tissue 80/1210
Georgia Pacific 14580/01 Envision 1 Ply Tissue 80/1210 Economical 1-ply bath tissue meets the day-to-day needs of customers who require EPA compliant for recycled fiber content product. EcoLogo™ and EPA compliant.Features:Exceeds EPA guidelines for minimum post consumer recycled fiber, 95% minimum total recycled contentPerfect size product case, easier handling and storageExcellent solution for education government tax supported and other facilities that are sensitive to environmental concernsWhite, 1-ply1210 sheets per inner pack, 80 rolls per pack4.00" x 4.05" Toilet Tissue N/A