Uttermost 14551 Belaya Rectangular Contemporary Wall Mirror by Grace Feyock Silver Leaf Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror
Uttermost 14551 Belaya Rectangular Contemporary Wall Mirror by Grace Feyock Solid wood frame with a blue-gray and silver striped, textured wrap finish accented with a silver leaf inner lip. Mirror is beveled. May be hung horizontal or vertical. Features: Wood frame construction Rectangular frame design Designed by Grace Feyock Specifications: Height: 38" Width: 28" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Projection: 1.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture) Accent Mirror Silver Leaf