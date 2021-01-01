Elk Lighting 14430/1 1 Light Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade from the Boudreaux Collection Matte Black / Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Elk Lighting 14430/1 1 Light Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade from the Boudreaux Collection Single Light Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade from the Boudreaux CollectionThe Boudreaux collection showcases a retro design with a Matte Black-Antique Gold finished framework and clear glass globes that provide crisp light.Features:Comes with a clear globe glass shadeFixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSuitable for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 12"Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Diameter: 4.75"Extension: 8" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationBulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Matte Black / Antique Gold