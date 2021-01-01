Impact Plus 144 in. x 84 in. Smooth Flush White Solid Core MDF Interior Closet Sliding Door with Chrome Trim

Not just another pretty face, our sliding closet doors are solid 3/4 in. MDF. In 1957, when our doors with ball bearing rollers and low profile threshold first hit the market it quickly became the top choice for Manhattan developers and architects alike. From Turner Construction when they built the Hofstra Dormitories to HRH Construction when they built the Trump Towers, developers continue to purchase our Impact Plus bi-fold and sliding doors. Color: White.